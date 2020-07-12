COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in IOK, toll rises to 176

Srinagar, July 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, four more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, today, taking the fatality count due to the virus in the territory to 176.

All these deaths were reported from Srinagar’s Soura hospital. The victims include a 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh, Srinagar, 55-year-old woman from Kangan, Ganderbal, and two women — an 80-year-old and 47-year-old — from Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

With these fatalities, 158 people in the Kashmir Valley, 17 in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region have died so far due to the novel coronavirus.

Also, 11,220 people have, so far, tested positive for the virus in occupied Kashmir till yesterday night. Out of these, 7975 are in the Valley, 2181 in Jammu division and 1064 in Ladakh region. KMS—5S

