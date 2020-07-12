Indian troops launch CASO in Baramulla

Srinagar, July 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Baramulla district, today.

The operation was jointly launched by Indian army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Reban area of Sopore.

Police claimed that as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot in the area, the hiding militants fired upon the forces’ personnel triggering an encounter. The police added that no casualties have been reported so far.

The operation was on when the last reports came in.

