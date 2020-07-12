Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

Indian troops launch CASO in Baramulla

Operations Add comments

Srinagar, July 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Baramulla district, today.

The operation was jointly launched by Indian army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Reban area of Sopore.

Police claimed that as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot in the area, the hiding militants fired upon the forces’ personnel triggering an encounter. The police added that no casualties have been reported so far.

The operation was on when the last reports came in.

 

 


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: