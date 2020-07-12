Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

Killing Add comments

Srinagar, July 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, taking the tally to four within 24 hours in the territory.

The youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation at Rebban in Sopore area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in, while mobile Internet services also snapped in the area.

On Saturday, Indian troops martyred two youth during a military operation in Handwara area of in Kupwara district.


