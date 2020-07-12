Ittehad-e-Islami vows to continue Kashmiri martyrs’ mission

Srinagar, July 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-e-Islami has reiterated the Kashmiris’ commitment to continue the mission of the martyrs of 13 July 1931 and other Kashmiri martyrs.

The resolve was expressed at a gathering held in Islamabad town, which was presided over by Ittehad-e-Islami Vice President Ghulam Muhammad Khaki to pay glowing tributes to martyrs of 13 July 1931. Addressing on the occasion, Ghulam Muhammad Khaki said the martyrs of Kashmir are the light and path-finders of the freedom movement. He said the freedom movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Ghulam Muhammad Khaki said Ittehad-e- Islami along other schools-of-thought in Kashmir will form a unity to wage struggle against the Indian occupation.

Ittehad-e-islami leaders Maulana Irfan Makhdoomi and Mujtaba Javaid also addressed the function. They said the great souls have put an important and heavy responsibility on shoulders of leaders and people of Kashmir. They said the soil of saints will not kneel down before Indian Repression until a single Muslim is alive in the territory.

Mujtaba Javaid said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and the struggle for right to self-determination would not be given up come what may. He also denounced the Indian attempts to change the demography of occupied Kashmir through settlements of Hindu colonies in the names of Kashmiri Pandits and Indian soldiers. He said domicile certificates will turn to be the death certificates for Indian soldiers and citizens.

Maulana Irfan Makhdomi said Kashmiris will never give up. No non-local will be allowed to come and stay in Kashmir. He said India has destroyed Kashmir’s economy to make the Kashmiris poor but they will not surrender and will continue to fight for their rights.

