Kashmiri detainees in Tihar Jail facing serious health issues

Srinagar, July 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Hurriyet leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Massarat Aalam Butt and others have been kept in very pathetic conditions in Delhi’s Tihar Jail amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the jail.

Other Kashmiri political detainees who are languishing in the Indian jail include Mian Abdul Qayoom, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreena, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah Khan and others. All the Kashmiri detainees are seriously ill and are without any proper medical facility.

The people who could manage to visit some of the detainees told media persons that the Kashmiri detainees were facing serious health issues with two of them needing immediate medical treatment. They said that the detainees were kept with hardcore criminals in jails.

