Rich tributes paid to July 13, 1931 martyrs

Srinagar, July 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 saying that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would bring positive results, one day.

On July 13 in 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Jammu and Kashmir, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the martyrs of July 13, 1931 martyrs sacrificed their precious lives for the cause of Islam and freedom. He said the people of Kashmir have continued the martyrs’ mission and firmly resolve to take it to its logical conclusion.

The Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Zamaruda Habib and Secretary General, Shamim Shawl in their separate statements, said the Kashmiris are observing Yaum-e-Shuhada Kashmir every year on 13th of July through the world to pay tributes to those who sacrificed their life to free Kashmir from Dogra rule. This is the day when 22 Kashmiris laid a milestone in the history against foreign occupation, they added.

They also urged the international community that the silence on killing Kashmiris is alarming. “Today when we are struggling for our rights, eight hundred thousand Indian forces have planned to start Kashmiris’ genocide to capture the land. Today when we are trying to pay tribute to all our martyrs, India has stopped all communication and internet services to stop coverage of events. They urged the UN and other superpowers to stop massive killings and humiliation of women at home. “We will continue our peaceful struggle and the mission of martyrs till our right to self-determination is not granted,” they vowed.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced Indian authorities for arresting Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai despite his ailing health.

The Vice Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt in a statement in Islamabad said that the bloody incident of July 13, 1931 was a milestone in the long struggle of the people of Kashmir for liberation. He said that the dozens of martyrs had opened the eyes of the oppressed Kashmiris. The martyrs have proved that the revolution begins with the blood of the martyrs, he maintained.

