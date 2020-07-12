Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Senior hurriyat leader Sehrai arrested, booked under PSA in IOK

Srinagar, July 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested senior Hurriyat leader and Chariman of Tehreek Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai and booked him under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in Srinagar, today.

Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai was arrested from his residence at Baghaat Barzulla in Srinagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

“Authorities have booked Ashraf Sahrai under Public Safety Act”, a top police officer confirmed to media men in Srinagar.

Sehrai’s son, Junaid Sahrai, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation along with an associate at Nawakadal area of Srinagar recently.

“He was wanted in multiple cases,” Occupied Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.

Meanwhile, Indian police during massive operation arrested several Jamaat-e-Islami members in Islamabad district while a Kashmiri student studying MBBS in Pakistan who went home due to Coronavirus COVID 19 was also summoned by Indian Army in Kupwara.


