Shawl, Tramboo pay glowing tributes to July 13 martyrs

London, Brussels, July 12 (KMS): The executive members of Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC), Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, who laid down their lives for authoring a glorious future for the people of Kashmir.

On July 13 in 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo in their separate statements said, “On this day we need to reiterate our indomitable will to continue our struggle against the Indian occupation.” They said that India was using its military might to crush the Kashmir liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

They pointed out that India should read writing on the wall that the oppressors would have to vacate occupation and concede the right to self-determination of the people of the territory.

The OKC leaders also condemned the illegal arrest of senior Hurriyat leader and Chariman of Tehreek Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai and many other Hurriyat leaders.

Professor Shawl and Barrister Tramboo appealed to the international community to take notice of the state-sponsored terrorism and save humanity in Kashmir where India is bringing about a demographic change forcibly.

