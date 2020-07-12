Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

Shawl, Tramboo pay glowing tributes to July 13 martyrs

Tributes Add comments

London, Brussels, July 12 (KMS): The executive members of Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC), Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, who laid down their lives for authoring a glorious future for the people of Kashmir.

On July 13 in 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo in their separate statements said, “On this day we need to reiterate our indomitable will to continue our struggle against the Indian occupation.” They said that India was using its military might to crush the Kashmir liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

They pointed out that India should read writing on the wall that the oppressors would have to vacate occupation and concede the right to self-determination of the people of the territory.

The OKC leaders also condemned the illegal arrest of senior Hurriyat leader and Chariman of Tehreek Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai and many other Hurriyat leaders.

Professor Shawl and Barrister Tramboo appealed to the international community to take notice of the state-sponsored terrorism and save humanity in Kashmir where India is bringing about a demographic change forcibly.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: