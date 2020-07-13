Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

India will be responsible if anything happens to father: Sehrai’s son

Srinagar, July 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Ashraf Sehrai has warned that the Indian government will be responsible if anything happens to his ailing father.

Rashid Sehrai, speaking to media in Srinagar about the arrest of his father, said, “Police came around 5:30am and asked for my father and took him along. Then I went to police station with medicines as he is suffering from many diseases and clothes later after the DGP through a tweet confirmed slapping draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on him.

He added that the officials told him that the TeH Chairman had been lodged in Udhampur, Jammu.


