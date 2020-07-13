India will be responsible if anything happens to father: Sehrai’s son

Srinagar, July 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Ashraf Sehrai has warned that the Indian government will be responsible if anything happens to his ailing father.

Rashid Sehrai, speaking to media in Srinagar about the arrest of his father, said, “Police came around 5:30am and asked for my father and took him along. Then I went to police station with medicines as he is suffering from many diseases and clothes later after the DGP through a tweet confirmed slapping draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on him.

He added that the officials told him that the TeH Chairman had been lodged in Udhampur, Jammu.

Like this: Like Loading...