Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

Killing

Srinagar, July 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today, taking the toll to five in the past twenty-four hours in the territory.

The youth were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district. Earlier, a woman was also injured in firing by troops in the same area.

The operation continued in the area till last reports came in.

On Sunday, Indian troops during a cordon and search operation martyred three Kashmiri youth in Reban area of the Sopore. The authorities buried the bodies in own unknown graveyard in Sheeri area of Baramulla district

Meanwhile, Indian troops arrested over a dozen youth including Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists in Islamabad, Bandipore, Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama and several other areas of the territory.


