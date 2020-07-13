July 13, 1931 tragedy a milestone in Kashmir’s history: Speakers

Islamabad, July 13 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter organized a conference in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, today.

The conference was held in connection with the Kashmir Martyrs Day and its purpose was to pay tribute to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 who sacrificed their precious lives against the personal rule of Dogro imperialism.

On the occasion, the speakers threw light on the tragedy of July 13, 1931 and said that the incident was a milestone in the history and all the incidents and martyrdoms that had taken place since then for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir was a continuation of the martyrs’ mission.

The speakers strongly condemned the massive human rights violations and the implementation of inhumane black laws in occupied Kashmir. The participants of the conference unanimously agreed to continue the mission of the martyrs and would render every kind of sacrifice for the Kashmir cause.

They also appealed to the international community to play its role in stopping the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. They said that the martyrs of 1931 showed the Kashmiris the path to freedom and so far many Kashmiris had sacrificed their lives for the fulfillment of their mission.

The speakers on the occasion reiterated the commitment to continue the struggle for Kashmir liberation till complete success. They said that India was making every effort to weaken the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom but the people would not be intimidated by such nefarious tactics. Unjustified arrests, extra-judicial killings and oppression cannot weaken the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom, but such actions will further strengthen Kashmiris’ commitment to the liberation movement, they added.

The speakers said that lasting peace and prosperity in South Asia could not be established without resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute. They added that Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

On this occasion, prayers were offered for the high ranks of Kashmiri martyrs.

Hurriyat leaders Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Syed Yusuf Naseem, Mir Tahir Masood, Saleem Haroon, Hassan al Banna, Syed Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Dawood Khan Yousafzai, Haji Muhammad Sultan, Nazeer Ahmad Karnai, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, Advocate Pervez Ahmed Shah, Javed Iqbal Butt, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Nisar Mirza, Ishtiaq Hameed, Raja Khadim Hussain and Gulshan Ahmed paid rich tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931.

