Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

No occupation can subjugate spirit of brave Kashmir: FM Qureshi

In a tweet, Qureshi said that he had a slight fever earlier today and had immediately quarantined himself at home. — AP/FileIslamabad, July 13 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has said that no occupation can subjugate spirit of brave people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a post on social-networking website on the occasion of 89th Kashmir Martyrs Day, the minister paid tribute to courage of 22 sons of the valley who rendered their lives on this day in 1931 in the face of brutal Dogra forces.

He said that brave Kashmiris have regalvanized decades old struggle for right to self-determination, an inalienable right for which Kashmiris will continue to die for this day.


