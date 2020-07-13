No occupation can subjugate spirit of brave Kashmir: FM Qureshi

Islamabad, July 13 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has said that no occupation can subjugate spirit of brave people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a post on social-networking website on the occasion of 89th Kashmir Martyrs Day, the minister paid tribute to courage of 22 sons of the valley who rendered their lives on this day in 1931 in the face of brutal Dogra forces.

He said that brave Kashmiris have regalvanized decades old struggle for right to self-determination, an inalienable right for which Kashmiris will continue to die for this day.

