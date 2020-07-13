Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

Pakistan armed forces salute brave Kashmiris on Martyrs Day

Uncategorized Add comments

Islamabad, July 13 (KMS): Pakistan Armed Forces saluted the brave Kashmiris, today, on July 13, which is observed as the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, every year, on both sides of the Line of Control and in all major capitals of the world.

In a message on social networking site, Twitter DG ISPR said that Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is reminiscent of the utmost price paid for freedom by brave the Kashmiris.

DG ISPR added that every single drop of blood shall not be forgotten nor be forgiven. Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: