Pakistan armed forces salute brave Kashmiris on Martyrs Day

Islamabad, July 13 (KMS): Pakistan Armed Forces saluted the brave Kashmiris, today, on July 13, which is observed as the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, every year, on both sides of the Line of Control and in all major capitals of the world.

In a message on social networking site, Twitter DG ISPR said that Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is reminiscent of the utmost price paid for freedom by brave the Kashmiris.

DG ISPR added that every single drop of blood shall not be forgotten nor be forgiven. Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed.

