Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

President urges world to play role for end to HR violations in IOK

President Arif Alvi wishes happy 'New Year' to allIslamabad, July 13 (KMS): President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the international community to play its role for end to the barbarism and grave human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message on Kashmir Martyrs Day on Monday, he regretted that the international community is silent on the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The President reiterated that Pakistan will continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

He said Kashmiris are still sacrificing their lives for their right to self-determination in occupied Kashmir. He said the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go waste and the day is not far when Kashmiris will achieve freedom from the Indian yoke.

The President said we salute the Kashmiris’ struggle against the Dogra rule and now the Indian occupation.


