Protest demo outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad

Islamabad, July 13 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held outside the Indian High Commission on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day in Islamabad, today.

The protest was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Forum and Ittehad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of people, including Hurriyat leaders, participated in the protest demonstration. The protesters on the occasion chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The speakers strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism in the territory and said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and the United Nations should play its role in finding a solution to it in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

They deplored that the Indian forces had turned occupied Kashmir into a military cantonment as India’s 900,000 troops were engaged in genocide of the Kashmiri people. The basic rights of the Kashmiri people have been taken away. The internet is down and there are restrictions on media outlets after August 5 when the Modi-led government repealed the special status of Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.

The speakers said that freedom of expression had been curtailed and journalists had been arrested and tortured for writing the truth. More than 13,000 people, mostly minors, have been detained illegally by Indian forces, they added.

They deplored that the other night, the Indian forces arrested dozens of Hurriyat activists and youths, including Teheek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Farooq Tawhidi of JK Muslim League.

The speakers said that the Sopore incident exposed the brutality of India where the Indian forces were taking pictures of an innocent child sitting on the body of his grandfather.

They said that India was openly violating international law by issuing domicile certificates to more than 25,000 non-state residents. India is using illegal tactics to turn the Muslim-majority area into a minority and the Kashmiri people can go to any lengths to oppose this Indian action contrary to the UN resolutions, they maintained.

They appealed to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, the European Union, the OIC and the international agencies of justice to take immediate notice of the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir.

The speakers included Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Parliamentary Secretary, Sobia Kamal, Hurriyat leaders, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdul Hameed Lone, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Abid Abbasi, Mufti Allama Yusuf Chaudhry, Bilawal Advocate, Basharat Khokhar Waseem William, Sardar Mazhar and Shaheer Sialvi.

Like this: Like Loading...