Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archives

Sikh bodies pay rich tributes to July 1931 martyrs

Uncategorized Add comments

Jammu, July 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, various Sikh organisations including Sikh Intellectuals Circle J&K, International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation, Gurmat Taksal and Sikh Youths of J&K have paid rich tributes to martyrs of July 1931.

S. Narinder Singh Khalsa, Chairman of Sikh Intellectuals Circle J&K along with other Sikh leaders of the organisations, S.Harmanan Singh, S. Ranjit Singh, S. Amandip Singh Khalsa, S.Rajinder Singh, S.Devinder Singh, S. Amarjit Singh and S. Manjit Singh organized a special meeting to pay tributes to the martyrs of 1931. They said that the martyrs of 13th July 1931 laid the foundation of present indigenous Kashmir freedom struggle.

The Sikh leaders also paid glowing tributes to Burhan Wani and all other martyrs of Kashmir freedom struggle and said today every Kashmiri is striving for right to self-determination.

S. Narinder Singh Khalsa said that for the sake of peace, stability and development of the region resolution of Kashmir dispute was imperative as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said, “We will continue to resist against the Indian brutalities and suppression till we get our freedom as this is the best way to pay tributes to martyrs of Kashmir.”


