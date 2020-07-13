Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

TeH thanks Pakistan for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris

Srinagar, July 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu Kashmir has appreciated the statements of Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Army chief of Pakistan in which they reiterated the Pakistan’s resolve to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the valiant people of Jammu Kashmir in their struggle for Self determination.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyet in a statement issued in Srinagar thanked Pakistan for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The party on behalf of the Kashmiri people assured the Pakistani masses that detentions and martyrdoms would not stop the Kashmiris’ march towards freedom from India.


