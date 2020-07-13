Tributes continue to pour in for July 13 martyrs

Srinagar, July 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to pay rich tributes to the July 13 martyrs on their 90th martyrdom anniversary, today.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem while addressing a function held in the memory of the martyrs in Jammu said that the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs of 1931 had provided the very basis of the freedom struggle for Jammu and Kashmir. He said people in Jammu and Kashmir were facing the same oppression and suppression as in 1931. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their peaceful political struggle till the achievement of their cherished goal.

The Democratic Freedom Party while recalling the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs in a statement in Srinagar said that the valiant struggle of Kashmiris against despotic Dogra Maharaja was a cornerstone of the ongoing struggle for right to self-determination. Reiterating Kashmiri’ resolve to carry forward the mission of martyrs the party said that the Kashmiri youth who had taken the mantle of resistance were fully determined to take the ongoing struggle to its logical conclusion.

A DFP spokesman stressing the need for an early and amicable solution of the Kashmir dispute said that a just and equitable solution of the lingering dispute was essentially imperative to ensure durable peace besides putting an end to the looming, ever-present threat of nuclear war between the South Asian nuclear neighbors —Pakistan and India.

Jammu and Kashmir National Front said that the 13th July incident was unique in Kashmir’s history, as it provided a solid foundation to Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle against Indian imperialism. A JKNF spokesman in a statement said that the people of the troubled region had been struggling for their just and legitimate rights guaranteed to them by the international community as well as the leadership of India and Pakistan.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami while paying homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 said that the mission of these great martyrs would be taken to its logical end. Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the present movement of freedom was a continuation of the struggle, launched in 1931, and India was inflicting the worst atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris to suppress this movement. He said that after the end of Dogra rule, India occupied Jammu and Kashmir by force which was never accepted by the Kashmiris and they were offering unprecedented sacrifices to end this illegal occupation.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat AJK chapter also paid homage to the martyrs of July 13 and said that July 13 was the day when Kashmiri people made it memorable with their sacred blood.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, said that Kashmiris had been fighting for their basic rights since July 13, 1931. He said that the people would continue the mission of their martyrs at all costs.

Like this: Like Loading...