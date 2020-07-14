Arrests under PSA betray India’s frustration: Gilani

Srinagar, July 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the arrest and slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act against senior pro-freedom leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and some members of Jamaat-e-Islami is yet another sign of desperation and frustration on the part of Indian occupational authorities.

Syed Ali Gilani in his tweet messages reiterated that such repressive measures would not benefit the authorities; instead would help the Kashmir freedom movement to march on, unhindered.

He said that the people of Kashmir would not submit to India’s repressive measures and would continue to fight for right to self-determination.

Like this: Like Loading...