Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

Arrests under PSA betray India’s frustration: Gilani

Uncategorized Add comments

Srinagar, July 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the arrest and slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act against senior pro-freedom leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and some members of Jamaat-e-Islami is yet another sign of desperation and frustration on the part of Indian occupational authorities.

Syed Ali Gilani in his tweet messages reiterated that such repressive measures would not benefit the authorities; instead would help the Kashmir freedom movement to march on, unhindered.

He said that the people of Kashmir would not submit to India’s repressive measures and would continue to fight for right to self-determination.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: