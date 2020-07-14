Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archives

IOK court rejects bail application of ailing martyr’s mother

Courts

Srinagar, July 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a local court has rejected bail plea of a 57-year-old woman serving illegal detention under the draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Naseema Bano, mother of a martyred youth in Kulgam district was detained by a joint team of Indian army and police during a house raid in last week of June. She was booked on the charge of posing with a gun with her slain son, Tauseef Sheikh, and was martyred by Indian troops in Shopian in May 2018.

The Indian authorities have framed false cases against Naseema Bano. Early, this month she had to be shifted to GMC Islamabad hospital after her health condition deteriorated.

Her blood-sugar level had also drastically gone up. Naseema later moved a bail application before a special judge, designated court in Islamabad under NIA Act through one of her sons on health grounds.

Her son stated that her mother had been falsely implicated. However, the special judge, after hearing the arguments of both prosecution and counselors rejected the bail. The counsels of the detained woman argued that her detention was unjustified.

“Her health condition had deteriorated and she had to be shifted to hospital. So, if her detention is pro-longed she won’t be able to take care of health,” her counsels argued.

The prosecution, however, vehemently opposed the bail on the grounds that claimed she was involved in the “serious offenses against the sovereignty and integrity of the India.


