Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

IOK report 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, toll rises to 191

Coronavirus

Srinagar, July 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three people died of the novel coronavirus, today, taking the fatality count due to the pathogen to 191 in the territory.

A 65-year-old male patient from Shopian district died at Bemina hospital this morning. He was admitted to the hospital on July 10.

Earlier, a 47-year-old agriculture officer from Jammu’s Talab Tillo died at Government Medical College Jammu, two days after he tested positive for the Covid-19. Prior to him, a 60-year-old Covid-19 patient from Nadihal area of Baramulla district died at Soura hospital, nine days after he was admitted to the facility.

Out of 191 deaths that have taken place due to the coronavirus infection in occupied Kashmir so far, 172 are from the Kashmir Valley, 18 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.


