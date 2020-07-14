Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

No substitute to sacrificing animals on Eid: IOK Grand Mufti

Srinagar, July 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, amid attempts by Modi led fascist government in India to discourage Kashmiri Muslims to sacrifice animals on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha because of its Hindutva mindset, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has said that there is no substitute to sacrificing animals on the Eid.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a media interview in Srinagar said that sacrificing animals like goat, sheep, cow, buffalo and camel on Eid-ul-Azha is mandatory for Muslims, who can afford it, as per Islamic jurisprudence.

He, however, said due to the prevailing pandemic, the sacrificial meat should be distributed within the vicinity while maintaining the highest-level of hygiene.

Dismissing any substitute to the sacrifice, he said, “Covid-19 shouldn’t be made an excuse for not offering Qurabani on Eid-ul-Azha. My appeal to the people who can afford Qurbani is that they should take all the precautions and maintain hygiene of all levels while performing qurbani and also while distributing the meat from the sacrificial animals,” he said.

 

 


