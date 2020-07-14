Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Pakistan not to leave Kashmiris alone in their struggle: Gandapur

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments

Islamabad, July 14 (KMS): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said Pakistan will never leave Kashmiris alone in their struggle to get freedom.

Speaking at a programme orgainsed by Radio Pakistan, he said sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go waste and they will get their due right of free and fair plebiscite.

He expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people who have been fighting against illegal Indian occupation for last many decades.

Speaking on the occasion former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Ateeq Ahmed Khan said Kashmiris across the globe have been observing Kashmir Martyrs Day today to pay tribute to martyrs of 13 July, 1931.

He said the Occupied Kashmir is in lockdown situation since 5th August last year. He said it is responsibility of the international community to play its role to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Hurriyet Leader Mishal Malik in her comments said Kashmir Martyrs Day is a benchmark in the history of freedom struggle.

She said everyday Kashmiris are sacrificing their lives for their noble cause.

Mishal Malik urged the United Nations to send its observer groups to analyze the situation on ground.

 


