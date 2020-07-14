‘Real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, and Ram was born in Nepal’, PM Oli deflates BJP claim

Kathmandu, July 14 (KMS): Destroying the edifice built on the claim that Babri Masjid was built at the birth site of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, by Modi-led Hindu extremist government in India, the Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli has said that the real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India and that Lord Ram was born in Thori in southern Nepal.

Speaking at an event on the birth anniversary of Nepalese poet Bhanubhakta at the Prime Minister’s residence in Kathmandu, Oli while criticizing India said, Nepal “has become a victim of cultural encroachment and its history has been manipulated.”

Bhanubhakta was born in 1814 in Tanhu of western Nepal and is credited for translating Valmiki’s Ramayan into Nepali language. He died in 1868.

“Although the real Ayodhya lies at Thori in the west of Birgunj [Nepal], India has [falsely] claimed the Indian site as the birthplace of Lord Ram,” Oli said.

“We also believe that deity Sita got married to Prince Ram of India. Actually, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj,” he said, adding that the marriage between bride and bridegroom at such a distance was not possible at the time when there was no communication and transportation system.

“The place called Thori, near Birgunj is the real Ayodhya, where Lord Ram was born. In India there is great dispute on Ayodhya. But, there is no dispute in our Ayodhya,” Prime Minister Oli was quoted as saying by his press advisor Surya Thapa.“

Valmiki Ashram is also in Nepal and the holy place where King Dasharath had executed the rites to get the son is in Ridi, which is in Nepal,” he said. As Dasharath was the ruler of Nepal, it is natural that his son Ram was also born in Nepal, Oli argued. Therefore, real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, he proved.

Many scientific inventions and knowledge originated in Nepal, but unfortunately such a rich tradition could not continue later, Oli said.

BJP spokesperson Bizay Sonkar Shastri told media in New Delhi that “Lord Ram is a matter of faith for us, and people will not allow anybody, be it prime minister of Nepal or anyone, to play with this.”

