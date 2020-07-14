World urged to force Modi to stop rights violations in IOK

Paris, July 14 (KMS): Speakers at a function in Paris called upon the international community to prevail upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government to stop human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The function was held in a local hotel to pay rich tribute to the Martyrs of Kashmir who sacrificed their lives on 13 July 1931 against Dogra regime’s tyrannies in Jammu Kashmir. The event was organized by Jammu Kashmir Forum France in a local hotel in Paris.

The speakers said more than eight million people are kept hostage by tyrant Indian Army in Kashmir. They said the media is gagged and internet access is denied while the movement of the Kashmiris is restricted due to curfew.

They also demanded the restoration of pre-August 5, 2019 status of Jammu and Kashmir and Modi be warned against changing the demographic complexion of the territory. The speakers urge the United Nations to play its role against Modi oppression in occupied Kashmir. The United Nations Security Council is bound to hold a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir as promised to the Kashmiri peoples, they added.

Those who addressed the function included Jammu and Kashmir Forum France President Asif Jarral, Senior Vice President Faraz Ahmed, Sardar Akhlaq, Raja Shaukat, Kamran Butt and Malik Mushtaq Pasha.

