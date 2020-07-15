Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

7 more persons die of COVID-19 in IOK, toll crosses 200 mark

Coronavirus Add comments

Srinagar, July 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, seven more death due to coronavirus were reported, today morning, taking the number of COVID-19 related fatalities to over 200.

All the seven fresh deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley. Of these, six coronavirus patients died at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar and one at Government Medical College (GMC) in Islamabad.

With these fatalities, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 203 in the occupied territory including 184 in the Kashmir Valley, 18 in Jammu division and 01 in Ladakh region.


