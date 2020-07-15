Ali Raza hails outgoing German MEP’S support to Kashmiris

Brussels, July 15 (KMS): The chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed has praised the support of the outgoing German Member of European Parliament (MEP), Dr Klaus Buchner to the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Green European Free Alliance’s MEP has recently completed his responsibilities at the European Parliament. Ali Raza Syed during a meeting with the ex-MEP thanked him for his support to the people of Kashmir. The meeting was also attended by wife of Dr Klaus Buchner, who works for human rights.

Ali Raza Syed expressed his hope that the cooperation between Kashmir Council EU and the German ex-MEP would continue in the context of his support to the oppressed people of Kashmir. He said it is important to mention that Dr Klaus Buchner offered his exclusive support during his tenure in connection with the programs arranged by Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) on Kashmir issue specially the events concerning situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting Ali Raza Syed informed the former MEP about the latest situation of occupied Kashmir particularly severe violations of human rights committed by Indian occupation forces. He also presented a souvenir to the former EU’s parliamentarian.

In a statement after the meeting, Ali Raza Syed said, his meeting with the ex-MEP was constructive and hoped that the new MEP who replaced him would also show his keen interest in the issue of Kashmir.

He said, we shall continue our diplomatic struggle in order to make awareness on Kashmir issue among the Europeans specially EU’s authorities and EU’s parliamentarians.

Ali Raza Syed demanded the international community including the EU to play an impressive role for prevention of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and a just and peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

