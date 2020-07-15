APHC concerned about falling health of Hurriyet leaders in jails

Srinagar, July 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in different jails of India and Kashmir.

APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar while condemning the continued cordon and search operations and arrest of Hurriyat leaders and youth during house raids by Indian forces urged the international community and the United Nations to send teams to the occupied territory to see for themselves how the people of Kashmir were being treated inhumanly by the Indian occupational forces.

He also expressed concern over the continued arrest and deteriorating health of Hurriyat leaders, illegally detained in Indian jails, particularly in the New Delhi’s Tihar and other jails of India amid spike in coronavirus cases.

The spokesman demanded immediate release of Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Aiyaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Merajudin Kalwal, Peer Safullah, Shahidul Islam, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Maulana Mushtaq Veeri and several other Hurriyet leaders and activists detained in Tihar and other jails of India.

In absence of proper medical care and proper food during the COVID-19, the health of detained leaders is deteriorating very rapidly,” the statement added. He termed it as a conspiracy hatched by fascist Modi government in India and its local stooges to let illegally detained Kashmiri leaders die in Indian jails without proper food and medical facilities. However, he said that said that the people of Kashmir would not submit to India’s repressive measures and would continue their struggle for right to self-determination.

The statement also condemned the rejection of bail plea of a 57-year-old Naseema Bano, mother of a martyred youth facing illegal detention under the draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and invoking of Public Safety Act against Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, arrest of APHC leader Farooq Tawheedi and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists.

The spokesman reiterated to continue the ongoing freedom struggle and demanded the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per its historical background.

