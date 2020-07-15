Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Arrest of Ashraf Sehrai under PSA denounced

Srinagar, July 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader Jahangir Ghani Butt has condemned the arrest of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under draconian law Public Safety Act.

Jahangir Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said such atrocities are unacceptable. “Presently, world is going through an abysmally precarious situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, but the Indian government is arresting, torturing and killing innocent Kashmiris,” he added.

He asked for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to end bloodshed in the territory.


