Arrest of Ashraf Sehrai under PSA denounced

Srinagar, July 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader Jahangir Ghani Butt has condemned the arrest of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under draconian law Public Safety Act.

Jahangir Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said such atrocities are unacceptable. “Presently, world is going through an abysmally precarious situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, but the Indian government is arresting, torturing and killing innocent Kashmiris,” he added.

He asked for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to end bloodshed in the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...