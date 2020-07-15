Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Continued detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq denounced

Islamabad, July 15 (KMS): The Mirwaiz forum of Hurriyat AJK chapter has strongly condemned the illegal house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by the Indian authorities in Srinagar, occupied Kashmir since August 5, 2019.

The forum at a meeting in Islamabad, chaired by its Convener Syed Faiz Naqshbandi deplored that Indian troops had intensified their acts of state terrorism in occupied Kashmir where youth were martyred in staged encounters on daily basis.

The participants of the meeting rejected the issuance of domicile certificates of occupied Jammu & Kashmir to Indian nationals saying the move is illegal and against International law, UN resolutions and specifically the 4th Geneva Convention.


