Indian army backed BJP councilor kidnapped in Baramulla

Srinagar, July 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party led Municipal Committee Vice President, Merajudin Malla, was kidnapped by some unknown people in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Some unknown people pushed the Indian army backed BJP Councilor, Merajudin Malla, into a car while he was walking on a road in Watergam area of the district and sped away, a senior police officer said.

Malla is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he is vice-president, Rafiabad. “A manhunt has been launched to trace the abducted person,” said a police official. It’s not immediately known, whether Malla enjoyed any security cover.

Last week, BJP former district president, Bandipore, Waseem Bari, was killed along with his father Basheer Ahmad and brother Suhail Basheer who were Indian Army-backed BJP members and were involved in the extortion, kidnapping and terrorism in Bandipore district.

