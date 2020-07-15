Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

Indian army backed BJP councilor kidnapped in Baramulla

Uncategorized Add comments

Srinagar, July 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party led Municipal Committee Vice President, Merajudin Malla, was kidnapped by some unknown people in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Some unknown people pushed the Indian army backed BJP Councilor, Merajudin Malla, into a car while he was walking on a road in Watergam area of the district and sped away, a senior police officer said.

Malla is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he is vice-president, Rafiabad. “A manhunt has been launched to trace the abducted person,” said a police official. It’s not immediately known, whether Malla enjoyed any security cover.

Last week, BJP former district president, Bandipore, Waseem Bari, was killed along with his father Basheer Ahmad and brother Suhail Basheer who were Indian Army-backed BJP members and were involved in the extortion, kidnapping and terrorism in Bandipore district.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: