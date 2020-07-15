Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

IOK bus owners forced to dismantle buses, sell to junk dealers

Uncategorized Add comments

Srinagar, July 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the owners of thousands of private buses, which have remained off road in the territory for more than 10 months, have been forced to dismantle them and sell the parts to junk dealers to meet their daily needs.

The transport sector has been badly hit in occupied Kashmir since the region was stripped of its autonomy last August after India decided to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution and imposed a prolonged curfew, and then the territory was put under a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parked for months, the rusted buses are no longer of any use to their owners, many of who are doing manual labour to feed their families. Some are using their buses to sell fruits and vegetables, media reports said.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: