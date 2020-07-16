Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Hadiqa Kiani’s song about Kashmiri martyrs removed from YouTube

Islamabad, July 16 (KMS): Hadiqa Kiani’s collaboration with Turkish artist, Ali Tolga centered on Kashmiri martyrs has been removed from YouTube, the singer has confirmed on her Instagram.

On the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day on July 13, Hadiqa Kiani released a song along with Turkish artist Ali Tolga Demertas and Torgi Evren paying tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir.

Hadiqa uploaded the news on her Instagram stories, alluding to a something deeper than some technical issues. “Our tribute to Kashmir was removed from YouTube a few hours ago. There seems to be a systematic silencing taking place but we will not be silenced because our message is of love and peace,” she wrote.

She then added that the international civil society, The Kashmir Civitas is actively working to re-upload the video,” and that she will share updates with her fans as soon as she gets any. So far, no further update has been made yet.

The song, titled Diami Bahar, translates into Eternal Spring and is primarily sung in Turkish with bits in Urdu. Hadiqa is heard singing in Turkish during the first half of the song and then later on adopts Urdu.


