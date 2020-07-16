India urged to settle Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions

Islamabad, July 16 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has urged India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people as per the United Nations resolutions to end tension in the south Asian region.

The JKPL Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad, demanding immediate release of all Kashmiri political detainees, urged the international human rights bodies to send their team to the occupied territory to monitor the worst situation and deteriorating health of the political prisoners.

He deplored the arrest of political activists and youth during continued cordon and search operations (CASOs) in occupied Kashmir.

He also paid tributes to the recently martyred youth in north and south Kashmir during CASOs by Indian troops and reiterated that the mission of Kashmiri martyrs would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

