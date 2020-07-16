Indian SC refuses to entertain plea against 100% IOK domicile quota

New Delhi, July 16 (KMS): The Indian Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea challenging legal provisions which provide 100 per cent reservation to domicile of occupied Kashmir in public employment.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat asked Ladakh-based lawyer, Najum-ul-Huda to move the High Court of the territory with his plea.

The plea, filed through lawyer Nishant Khatri, said that since the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status, last year, the territory was equally subject to all laws and the Supreme Court judgments which are applicable to the rest of India.

Therefore, it added, if any reservation has to be granted in Kashmir on the basis of residence, the same may be done only in consonance with Article 16(3) of the Constitution which provides equal opportunity in employment.

