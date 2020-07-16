Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

IOK reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, toll reaches 212

Srinagar, July 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, taking the fatalities due to the deadly disease to 212 in the territory.

All the three fresh deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley, today morning. One of the victims is a 65-year-old man from Khajabagh, Baramulla, and the other two are from Islamabad district including a 65-year-old man from Serhama, Bijbehara, and a 60-year-old woman from Kokernag.

With these three deaths, the fatality count due to the novel coronavirus in the Kashmir Valley has risen to 193. In Jammu division 18 people and in Ladakh region one person has died so far due to the disease.


