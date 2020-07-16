Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

JKNF seeks early release of Nayeem Khan

Uncategorized Add comments

Srinagar, July 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has sought the role of international human rights organizations in the early release of its illegally detained Chairman, Nayeem Ahmad Khan.

JKNF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Nayeem Ahmad Khan completed three years in infamous Tihar jail, New Delhi.

He said that Nayeem was arrested by the notorious Indian National investigation agency (NIA) from his house in Srinagar on July 25, 2017 and was later shifted to New Delhi and since then he had been languishing in the jail along with other high profile Hurriyat leaders.

The Hurriyat leaders, he added, include Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin, Shahid-ul-Islam, Aasiya andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Masrat Alam Butt, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Dr Qasim Fakhtoo and Dr Shafi Sharati.

Terming the arrest of Kashmiri leaders as a deep-rooted conspiracy to suppress voice of Kashmiris, the spokesman said that the NIA had been tasked with maligning Kashmiri leaders to sow the seeds of discord among the masses in Kashmir.

He said, despite launching a vicious campaign against Nayeem Ahmed Khan and his associates, the Indian agencies had miserably failed to produce any solid evidence against the JKNF chief and other Hurriyat leaders. This vilification campaign, he said, was launched with malicious intent to discredit the resistance leadership and suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle.

He said that the inhuman, immoral and undemocratic tactics will not deter the Kashmiri resistance leadership from advocating their just cause.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: