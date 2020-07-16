Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archives

TeH General Secretary among dozen others arrested in IOK

Srinagar, July 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested over a dozen people including General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Ameer Hamza from different areas of the territory.

Ameer Hamza was arrested during a police raid in Lalbazar area of Srinagar. Several Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Leaders and activists including its Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai have already been detained by Indian police and are lodged in different Jails.

The troops during cordon and search operations and house raids in different areas of Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts arrested over a dozen youth including an elderly man.

The operations continued till last reports came in.


