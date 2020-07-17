Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Agha Hassan Al-Moosvi hospitalized in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar, yesterday, after he faced some health problems.

The heath of Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has deteriorated due to continued house arrest since August 05, last year. He was admitted to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, yesterday. He has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The family members of the APHC leader have said that his condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment in the hospital. They appealed to the people to pray for his speedy recovery.


