Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

APHC urges UN, world community to help resolve kashmir dispute

Human Rights

Srinagar, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the United Nations (UN) and the international community to take solid step for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as it poses a serious threat to the peace and economic development of South Asia and the world.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the curfew and restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir, today, and asked the UN and world to play role in creating an environment conducive for the resolution of the lingering dispute.

He also asked the world community to impress upon fascist Modi government to shun its stubborn and military attitude and accept ground reality regarding the Kashmir dispute.

The spokesman said, the prevailing grim situation in the territory and the Indian government’s military might policy and Hindutva attitude may create a war-like situation in the region. He said, Kashmir dispute poses a threat to the world peace and is proving to be a big obstacle for peace, prosperity and development in the region. War and inconsistencies are no options; instead they cause devastation and destruction, he added.

The spokesman also paid rich tributes to three youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kulgam district, today.


