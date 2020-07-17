Authorities impose curfew, restrictions in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities imposed curfew and strict restrictions in Srinagar and several other parts of the Kashmir valley to stop people from Friday congregational prayers.

Tthe Indian forces’ personnel sealed several areas and roads in Srinagar and other towns and villages to stop people from offering Friday prayers and protests against the continued Indian state terrorism.

The troops also sealed all entry and exit points and launched door to door searches in Soura area of Srinagar.

The troops along with paramilitary and police personnel continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri , Poonch and several other towns and villages of the territory.

Meanwhile, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, identified as Pradeer Munda, 28, from Jharkand was critically injured when his service rifle went off in Dalgate area of Srinagar. “He was shifted to army hospital where his condition is stated as critical,” Indian CRPF spokesman said.

