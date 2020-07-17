Delhi riots were ‘planned’ ‘organised’ against Muslims: report

New Delhi, July 17 (KMS): The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has released a fact-finding report on Delhi riots of February 2020.

The DMC had constituted a 10-member fact-finding committee in March to look into the violence that took place in different areas of North East Delhi between February 23 and 27, 2020.

The Committee made efforts to invite victims of violence to come forward with information, documented individual victim testimonies at various sites of North East, Delhi, and conducted physical surveys of the damage to religious sites. The Committee also repeatedly sought information from the Delhi Police but did not get any response.

The report said throughout the Delhi assembly elections from December-February, there were a number of speeches by BJP leaders inciting people to violence against anti-CAA protesters. The details of these speeches have been recorded at length in the report.

It said that violence broke out in different pockets in North East Delhi almost immediately after the short instigating speech of Kapil Mishra on February 23, 2020 at Maujpur in which he openly called for forcefully removing the protestors at Jafrabad in North East Delhi. These threats to the protesters and people, was given in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya, it added.

The report said armed mobs took to different areas of North East Delhi, attacked individuals, looted and burned property and businesses. It said, “The mobs where chanting and using slogans like, ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and even “Har Har Modi”, “Modiji, kaat do in Mullo ko”, “Aaj tumhe aazadi denge”, while they selectively attacked Muslim individuals, houses, shops, vehicles, mosques and other property. Testimonies recounted that the mob contained large number of outsiders but also included locals they could recognise. The mobs were armed with lathis, iron rods, tear gas shells, cylinders and firearms.”

In several areas of North East Delhi, the report said, properties owned by Muslims were looted, burned, and completely destroyed. The attack, it said, was targeted to the extent that in instances, where the owners were Hindus but the property had been rented to Muslims, the building was not damaged but the moveable property was looted or burnt outside the premises.

“Testimonies of the victims reveal that the violence was not spontaneous like a riot. It was planned, organised and targeted,” it maintained.

The report documents 11 mosques, five madrasas, one shrine and one graveyard that were attacked and damaged in the violence. Mobs specifically vandalised and burned Muslim places of worship, namely mosques and madrasas as well as religious symbols like copies of the Quran. Non-Muslim places of worship in Muslim majority areas remained untouched, it added.

The report said that a large number of Muslims had been displaced from the area and due to the lockdown, Muslims were also displaced from the relief camps.

Multiple testimonies collected by this Committee recount reports of police inaction even as violence unfolded before them, or of police not arriving despite being called many times. Testimonies also suggest how the police were patrolling the area, but when asked for help, they refused saying they had no orders to act. Police also did not exercise powers to disperse unlawful assemblies, or take measures to arrest those perpetrating the violence, the report said.

It said multiple testimonies of victims of violence have reported that FIRs have either been delayed or have not been acted upon. Further, in spite of the serious nature of complaints, the police did not act upon the FIRs filed, it said, adding in some cases, police refused to register an FIR unless the complainant omitted names of the accused.

The report said testimonies also suggest that police were complicit and abetted the attacks. Even where police officials did attempt to act in order to disperse the crowd, victims state that the police stopped their colleagues as they attempted to disperse the crowd. (“do not stop them”). In some, they merely stood as onlookers while the mobs engaged in violence. In others, they explicitly gave a go-ahead to the perpetrators to continue with their rampage (“do what you want”). A few accounts state how the police and paramilitary officials even escorted the perpetrators safely out of the area, once the attack was over, it maintained.

In some testimonies, clear allegations of engaging in direct violence, including physical assault and abuse, have been made against police officials.

It said in some cases, victims themselves have been arrested, especially where they filed or attempted to file complaints against named individuals. Muslim complainants are reluctant to visit police stations to pursue their complaints due to fear of being falsely implicated in cases, it added.

Testimonies, it said, suggest that Muslim women were attacked based on their religious identity; their hijabs and burqas were pulled off. Narratives of women suggest that the police and violent mobs attacked protest sites; women were beaten up by male police officers and attacked by mobs. Women have also recounted instances of acid attack and threats of sexual violence by the mobs, it added.

The riots in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Gokalpuri, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpur and few others have left over 40 people dead and more than 200 injured, it said.

The police, it said, used the chants of “Azaadi” to sexually harass women and attack them, including, at least one incident of a police officer flashing his genitals in front of women protesters. The nature of verbal abuses was also sexual and communal in nature. It is clear that the police did not come forward to help, and as stated, in several instances, resorted to violence towards women, the report added.

The fact-finding committee, it said, examined about 250 compensation applications taken from the documents available on the Delhi Government website. In addition, 450 Application forms given to the Committee were also analyzed where verification of the damaged site is complete, either a meagre interim payment has been made or in some cases, even that has not been done. There are cases where the verification process has not been completed yet, it added.

It said, immediately after the violence, many victims had left Delhi. Due to this, many applications for compensation were not filed contemporaneously and neither were the FIRs lodged.

The Committee, the report said, also found that there was a disparity in the amount being paid: Public officers who died in the violence have been paid Rs 1 Crore whereas the civilians/citizens who lost their lives have been paid only Rs 10 lakhs, it added.

The report maintained, despite the fact that law and order in Delhi comes within the control of the Indian government, the Committee found that there was no scheme or assistance by the government to help the victims either by one time compensation or by extending any support in their rehabilitation process.

