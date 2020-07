Srinagar, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an earthquake jolted parts of the occupied Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday.

An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude on Richter Scale hit parts of the occupied territory at around 4:55 am at around 88 kilometres east of Katra area of Raesi near Rajouri in Jammu.

It is pertinent to mention that on July 08, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale also hit the same area.

