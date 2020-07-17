Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archives

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on HR crisis in IOK

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments

Islamabad, July 17 (KMS): Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has reiterated for enhanced international monitoring and continued UN reporting on the human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir to save lives, dignity and freedoms of Kashmiris.

In her media briefing in Islamabad, she said the people of occupied Kashmir has been under illegal Indian occupation for over seven decades.

The Spokesperson said UN human rights machinery in recent months has highlighted India’s non-compliance with its international human rights obligations.

She said nearly a dozen UN Special Rapporteurs have raised serious concerns over India’s consistent pattern of arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, corporal punishment, extra-judicial killings, and physical and digital lockdown in Occupied Kashmir.


