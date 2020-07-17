FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on HR crisis in IOK

Islamabad, July 17 (KMS): Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has reiterated for enhanced international monitoring and continued UN reporting on the human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir to save lives, dignity and freedoms of Kashmiris.

In her media briefing in Islamabad, she said the people of occupied Kashmir has been under illegal Indian occupation for over seven decades.

The Spokesperson said UN human rights machinery in recent months has highlighted India’s non-compliance with its international human rights obligations.

She said nearly a dozen UN Special Rapporteurs have raised serious concerns over India’s consistent pattern of arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, corporal punishment, extra-judicial killings, and physical and digital lockdown in Occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...