Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Fresh arrest spree in IOK manifests New Delhi’s frustration: Gilani

Islamabad, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree by Indian troops and police in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a tweet in Srinagar said that the arrest of Ameer Hamza, General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, was yet another act of desperation and frustration by the authorities. He said, “It will only strengthen our resolve for right to self-determination.”

Indian troops arrested over a dozen people including Ameer Hamza from different areas of the territory.


