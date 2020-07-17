India becoming isolate at int’l level, facing failures globally: FM

Islamabad, July 17 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India is becoming isolate at the international level and facing failures globally.

In a statement, he said no good can be expected from India if it maintains extremist Hindutva mind-set.

The Minister said India does not spare any of its neighbours, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and China.

He said Beijing tried to improve its relations with New Delhi, but to no avail.

The Foreign Minister said extremist Indian government is hell bent upon imposing its opinion on others.

He said we honoured the decision of International Court of Justice in case of Indian agent Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, despite the fact that he has confessed of committing terrorism in Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India always demonstrated negative approach and it has never cooperated.

He said our thinking is positive and always keep facts before the world.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan provided consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, but Indian diplomats desisted from talking to him.

He said Commander Jadhav kept calling Indian diplomats, but they turned a deaf ear towards his calls.

He said all necessary steps were taken for provision of consular access to Commander Jadhav. He said Indian diplomats opted for escape instead of access to Kalbhushan. He said Pakistan allowed two Indian diplomats consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav as per agreed upon mechanism. He said avoidance of Indian diplomats to talk to Commander Jhadav has exposed India’s malice as they did not want this access. He said behaviour of Indian diplomats seemed strange. He questioned why the consular access was sought if the Indian diplomats were not ready to talk to Commander Jadhav.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that Pakistan also removed glass partition on the objection of Indian diplomats as well as there was no audio and video recording. He said Pakistan fulfilled all demands of the Indian diplomats, but even then they preferred to go away without having any talk with Commander Jadhav.

Like this: Like Loading...