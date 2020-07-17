Indian Defence Minister in Ladakh to review standoff situation

Jammu, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh reached Leh, today, to review the situation in eastern Ladakh where tension continue to rage despite the beginning of troops’ withdrawal by China and India for over a week now.

Rajnath Singh will be visiting forward areas in eastern Ladakh where he will interact with troops.

It is his first visit to the region since the standoff began at four critically sensitive places in eastern Ladakh, including Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. The situation had deteriorated following a deadly clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. Twenty Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, were killed in the clash.

