Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archives

Indian Defence Minister in Ladakh to review standoff situation

Jammu, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh reached Leh, today, to review the situation in eastern Ladakh where tension continue to rage despite the beginning of troops’ withdrawal by China and India for over a week now.

Rajnath Singh will be visiting forward areas in eastern Ladakh where he will interact with troops.

It is his first visit to the region since the standoff began at four critically sensitive places in eastern Ladakh, including Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. The situation had deteriorated following a deadly clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. Twenty Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, were killed in the clash.


