Indian troops martyr three more youth in occupied Kashmir

Arrest spree depicts frustration of Indian authorities: Gilani

Srinagar, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of Kulgam district, today.

Earlier, three Indian soldiers were critically injured in an attack in the same area. The troops also continued similar operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch and other areas of the territory. The occupation authorities imposed strict restrictions in Srinagar and several other parts of the Kashmir Valley to stop people from anti-India demonstrations and offering Juma prayers, today.

The veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, in a tweet said the arrest spree including detention of Ameer Hamza, General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, is yet another act of desperation and frustration by the occupation authorities. He said that such actions would only strengthen the Kashmiris’ resolve for right to self-determination.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement in Srinagar urged the world community to take step for resolution of the Kashmir dispute as it posed a serious threat to the peace and development of South Asia and the world. He also paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Kulgam district, today.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that when the people across the world were being asked to Stay home, Stay safe, the same was not applicable to the people of occupied Kashmir who were even being targeted by Indian forces inside their houses. It said that barging into houses, harassing and arresting the inmates and vandalizing property was a routine matter for the occupational forces. The report said houses of the Kashmiris are destroyed purposefully by Indian troops. It pointed out that the troops have destroyed over 110,330 residential houses since January 1989 till date.

Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar after his health deteriorated. He has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The activists of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party held a protest demonstration in Jammu against issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris by the local authorities.

Addressing a webinar in Islamabad, the speakers said that India’s nefarious design aimed at bringing demographic change in occupied Kashmir would have devastating impact on political, economic and cultural identity of the Kashmiri people. The webinar was hosted by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations and was addressed among others by Ambassador (retd) Zamir Akram, Andrew Gwynne, Professor Mehmut Sukru Guzel, Mirza Saaib Beg, Syed Waqas Ali Kausar, Endre Barcs and Altaf Hussain Wani.

Speakers of an event held at the Brussels Press Club expressed concern over the grim human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and continued denial of the plebiscite to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their political future by themselves. The event was held to bid farewell to the President of the All Parties Group on Kashmir in the European Parliament, Professor Klaus Buchner, by the Organisation of Kashmir Coalition in collaboration with the group. The speakers included Members of the European Parliament, Carles Puigdemont, Manuela Ripa, Heidi Hautala, Tilly Metz and Jutta Paulus and Executive Member of Organisation of Kashmir Coalition, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo.

