Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Srinagar, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, today morning.

The youth were killed by troops during cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of the district

Earlier, three Indian troops were also critically injured in the same area while the operation over. Identification of the martyred youth is being ascertained by the Indian army authorities.

Meanwhile, Indian troops also during military operation martyred a youth in Keran area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

