Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

 Srinagar, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, today morning.
The youth were killed by troops during cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of the district
Earlier, three Indian troops were also critically injured in the same area while the operation over. Identification of the martyred youth is being ascertained by the Indian army authorities.
Meanwhile, Indian troops also during military operation martyred a youth in Keran area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.


