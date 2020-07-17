IOK authorities approve new construction policy

Indian forces allowed to build permanent settlements

Srinagar, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities today approved new policy under which any area can be notified as “strategic areas” where the Indian armed forces can carry out unhindered constructions and other related activities.

The authorities today approved amendment to the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and the J&K Development Act, 1970 to allow notifying any areas in the territory as “strategic areas”. This means that the land on which existing camps/ cantonments of the Indian armed forces located in various areas (which are notified as strategic areas) or where new camps/ cantonments they think is important would be acquired.

The constructions that are carried out would be permanent. There would be residential blocks for the troops and their families. Till now only a few camps were family stations. Many camps of Indian forces currently are based in private properties like orchards, houses, government properties and are thus temporary. An entire area can now be designated as strategic area which can be taken over and developed for the use of armed forces and their families etc.

The authorities also accorded sanction to the proposal of Housing & Urban Development Department for adoption and notification of J&K Housing, Affordable Housing, Slum Redevelopment and Rehabilitation and Township Policy, 2020. The target of this new policy is to come up with 2 lakh houses. As per the plans, the authorities have set an initial target to construct one lac dwelling units over the next 5 years.

According to an official statement, the policy envisages seven models of housing, ranging from “in-situ slum redevelopment to integrated township. These dwellings and townships, as per the new policy, will be built through public-private partnership which means housing construction companies and private builders will be given contracts for this.

As per the statement there will also be a scheme for rentals housing “in which Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) families will be given dwelling unit on license basis for occupation and use for a particular period on making initial deposit and monthly charges”.

The contours of this new housing policy, however, are not immediately known because the authorities haven’t made the policy documents public yet. But whatever information is available, it is clear that this Housing policy too is a major step forward to implement the plans set by the Modi government’s decisions taken on August 5, 2019.

Courtesy: Muzammil Jalil

